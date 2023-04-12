Mandan police detective fighting stage four breast cancer, advocating for women’s health

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – Battling cancer is a difficult fight.

Two Mandan police department employees have discovered it’s a fight that’s a little easier with a little help from friends. Calvin Bullinger is battling stage 4 lung cancer. Detective Mary Ternes is fighting stage four breast cancer.

Officers from Mandan and many other departments have organized fundraisers to help both Bullinger and Ternes cover their medical expenses.

Detective Ternes is determined to not only beat cancer but also to educate women about the importance of regular checkups.

Mary Ternes has dedicated her life to helping people. These days, the Mandan police detective is doing that at her desk and at her weekly chemo and immunotherapy treatments. Ternes is battling stage four triple-negative breast cancer.

“It’s in my blood and my bones and lungs and my liver,” she said. “It has moved around. Triple-negative is not hormonal cancer so it’s harder to treat and it moves very fast. It’s very aggressive.”

But Ternes is determined to beat this cancer.

“It is not a curable disease. It is manageable. I’m going to come out on the other side of it. I’m very determined. Very confident,” Ternes said.

While she fights, Ternes is also working to be an advocate for women and for early screenings.

“There is so much more awareness that needs to be brought to the subject,” she said. “Being just 37 years old, you’re not even recommended to go in for a mammogram until you’re 40.”

She wonders, had she had a mammogram sooner, could she have caught the cancer earlier? While that’s a question she knows will forever stay unanswered, she hopes sharing her story might save another woman’s life.

“I could scream it from the rooftops! Please pay attention to your body,” Ternes urged.

It’s a message she’s passionate about.

“I want to pay it forward 110%,” she said.

A desire that keeps her motivated to beat cancer for good.

Detective Ternes has been very open about her battle on her Caring Bridge site.

You can follow along here: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/maryscaringbridgesite

