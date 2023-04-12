A look at North Dakota’s part-time lawmakers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has a citizen’s Legislature, which means state lawmakers aren’t full-time politicians. They meet for just four months every two years, which might cause you to wonder: what do they do when the Legislature isn’t in session?

The answer: they’re lawyers, social workers, homemakers, Air Force pilots, but mostly, they do one of three things.

Legislators are full-time hairdressers, real estate agents, professors and dentists. But more than half are retirees, business owners, and farmers.

“I farm, I’m on the tractor, I’m on the trucks, I’m in the fields. I know what it takes to raise a crop of corn and soybeans, wheat, and other crops that we grow,” said Representative Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgley.

In a citizen’s Legislature, they represent what they know.

“When it comes to agriculture issues and rural issues, when it comes to funding for roads and townships and roads and cities, I’m there,” said Representative Brandenburg.

Although farmers might represent the biggest industry in the state, the biggest demographic in the Legislature is retirees.

“I really believe it’s important in this Legislature to have a diverse age group. Because we need that perspective in every area. Whether it’s retired to just getting out of high school or college, or whether you’re in the middle,” said Senator David Rust, R-Tioga.

Senator David Rust was a superintendent for decades, which now influences his policymaking.

“I think I could give input on curriculum, some of the things that are important for children to have, and that isn’t something the average person deals with,” said Senator Rust.

When it comes to age, this is one of the most diverse Legislatures ever. In addition to the 31 retirees, five lawmakers were under 25 when they were sworn in in December, and at least two of them are still students.

Many of the farmer-legislators are also business owners, several services in the National Guard in addition to their day jobs, and many of the state’s 141 legislators are also parents. There are, at most, three weeks left of the session.

