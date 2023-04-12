Landowners, politicians push back on CO2 project

John Warford
John Warford(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two former Bismarck mayors and a Burleigh County Commissioner are opposing the Summit Carbon Solutions project.

A diverse coalition is petitioning elected state officials to stand up to the multibillion-dollar project, which will carry carbon dioxide from five states to store it underground in North Dakota.

Former Bismarck mayors Steve Bakken and John Warford and Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner are spearheading the effort. They’re joined by environmental rights groups.

“Who’s benefitting? One company, Summit, and their investors. Who’s paying for it? Us, the taxpayers, and who’s affected? The little guy, you guys, the landowners, that are having to deal with it,” said Scott Skokos, executive director of the Dakota Resource Council.

In response to their efforts, Summit Carbon Solutions representatives say…

“It is clear that North Dakota landowners view our project as not only safe but also critical to maintaining the long-term viability of the state’s most important industries – agriculture and energy. Support for our project grows every day with 70% of the landowners along the proposed pipeline and 85% of the landowners in the sequestration area having signed voluntary easements.”

The Public Service Commission is still considering the CO2 pipeline company’s application.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford City man charged with Negligent Homicide after running over six-year-old
Watford City man charged with negligent homicide after running over six-year-old
Pier One demolished in Bismarck
Pier One gets torn down in Bismarck
Joshua Ternes
Mandan police locate missing man
Ryan Storbeck sentenced in combine death
Gackle man sentenced in September combine death
Transgender athletes
Burgum signs trans sports bills

Latest News

Brave the shave.
Brave the Shave
Legislator jobs.
Legislator Jobs
Morse Code, Pressure.
4/12/25 Morse Code, Pressure
Simle Middle School auditorium.
Simle middle school dealing with a roofing issue in the auditorium