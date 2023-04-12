Fargo chiropractic clinic first to bring thermography to ND, but what is it?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo chiropractic clinic is the first in North Dakota to offer thermography to patients, which they say will help pinpoint potential problems throughout the entire body, and can also detect breast cancer up to 10 years before a mammogram.

It’s been just over a week since the thermography room doors have been open at CORE Health, located at 4955 17th Ave S. The infrared camera captures photos to look for any abnormalities throughout your body or breast tissue, Kjiesta Moch, CORE Health’s thermography technician said.

“There’s certain things that can be detected such as flooding of arteries that can be predictions of strokes, gut health and bacteria,” Moch explained. “As the area grows, the temperature increases even more. That’s why the monitoring of the different scans is so important because your first scan could show a tiny temperature variance, where in three months it’s rapidly increased.”

Moch says results take about three to seven days to get back from the company, Breast Thermography International (BTI) who provide the equipment, read the scans and recommend next steps for patients.

“You can’t get a mammogram at a certain age. They actually suggest your first thermogram occurs at age 20. So, then you can monitor those patterns as you grow and develop and your hormone patterns change,” she said.

Women are recommended to start getting annual mammograms starting at age 40, but can get them sooner if a history of breast cancer runs in their families.

“If you’re 31, you can’t get a mammogram, how are you going to catch it before that?” Moch asked.

CORE Health says thermograms are meant to be an addition to mammograms, however, the FDA and Sanford Health do not agree.

“There are claims that thermography plus mammography is better, but boy, I don’t know. That’s not in the literature that I can find,” Brent Colby, Sanford’s Director of Radiology Physics said.

Doctors say mammography is ‘far superior’ as it sees through the breast in anatomical detail and also allows doctors to do direct biopsies; Two things they say thermograms can’t do.

“We can see changes that are one to two millimeters in size on the mammogram,” Dr. Janine Carson, a radiologist at Sanford said.

For those who afraid of radiation, both Colby and Carson say you are exposed to as much radiation in a month living in Fargo as you are in one mammogram. And for those worried about the uncomfortability of a mammogram, they say it’s that way for a good reason.

“The compression is essential for getting a good picture,” Carson explained.

While they don’t agree on much, what CORE Health and Sanford do agree on is detecting breast cancer in its earliest stages is paramount to ensure patients have the highest chances of survival.

“The greatest danger with thermography, and I want to make this really clear, is that someone would choose to do that modality alone instead of their screening mammogram, and therefore miss their breast cancer being detected early,” Dr. Carson said.

Sanford Health says if a thermogram shows abnormalities in your breast, to bring the findings to your provider to further investigate and test.

