Evergreen Dickinson residents experience Las Vegas!

Karen Harper and Jim Semrad in Las Vegas.(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - A Dickinson retirement community is encouraging residents to live out their dreams, no matter their age.

Two Evergreen Senior Living residents’ dreams took them to none other than Las Vegas.

Jim Semrad and Karen Harper have stories to tell.

“Always so much to do and see there’s people of all nationalities and it just never goes to sleep, it’s just amazing like I said, it was a once in a lifetime trip,” said Karen Harper, Dickinson.

Jim’s wish was to see the Minnesota Wild play and Karen wanted to see sin city.

So, when the hockey team played in Vegas, coordinators booked it for the friends to do together.

“The game was wonderful, it’s always better than watching it on tv, my wild team lost, but it was the atmosphere,” said Jim.

“Walked the strip, we went to a show,” said Karen.

“We went to Vegas, but we didn’t get married,” said Jim.

All jokes aside, the friends say the trip wouldn’t have been possible without their Evergreen family.

The team wants to remind residents that age is really just a number.

“Senior living, the stigma isn’t just staying in and aging at home its now living and a new chapter of their life to get out and do more things,” said Abi Rohrer and Keala McCluskey, Evergreen Dickinson.

Here’s to Vegas and more adventures to come...

