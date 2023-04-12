Emergency declaration for Ward County amid spring flooding

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Leaders in Ward County issued an emergency declaration Wednesday afternoon, as spring flooding issues continue to pop up.

County Emergency Manager Kelly Haugan said the emergency was declared around 4:30 p.m.

The declaration allows the county to access emergency funding for sandbagging and other supplies needed to assist residents impacted.

Haugan said the county will have sand and sandbags available for the public around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The supplies will be at the old highway department building located at 900 13th Street SE.

The public will have to bring their own shovels and transport the bags to their respective locations.

A stretch of 16th Street SW near the Crystal Springs neighborhood south of Minot that had been closed off to traffic due to flooding Tuesday night reopened Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.