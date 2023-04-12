Dog rescued from well in Barnes County

URBANA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/Valley News Live) - A dog was rescued after falling into a well near Urbana, North Dakota.

Sanborn Fire & Rescue Chief Dana Didier tells NewsDakota.com that when they arrived on scene, German Shepherd had fallen about 30 feet down in a 36-inch well. They called the Valley City Fire Department to help, saying they had more rope experience.

“We lowered the ladder down and ropes, and put a rope around the dog and hoisted the dog and the firefighter up outta there,” Didier explains “And the dog was real happy to be out of the water.”

He said the aging concrete cover of the well gave way this winter.

“With the weight of the snow and the whole concrete slab I think that was deterioration just collapsed and the dog fell in.”

The five-year-old German Shepherd named Ash weighs about 100 pounds. Didier says the dog is fine and none of the firefighters involved were injured.

