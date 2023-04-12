Dog rescued from well in Barnes County

Sanborn Fire & Rescue saves a dog from a well in Barnes County, ND.
Sanborn Fire & Rescue saves a dog from a well in Barnes County, ND.(Sanborn Fire & Rescue)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

URBANA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/Valley News Live) - A dog was rescued after falling into a well near Urbana, North Dakota.

Sanborn Fire & Rescue Chief Dana Didier tells NewsDakota.com that when they arrived on scene, German Shepherd had fallen about 30 feet down in a 36-inch well. They called the Valley City Fire Department to help, saying they had more rope experience.

“We lowered the ladder down and ropes, and put a rope around the dog and hoisted the dog and the firefighter up outta there,” Didier explains “And the dog was real happy to be out of the water.”

He said the aging concrete cover of the well gave way this winter.

“With the weight of the snow and the whole concrete slab I think that was deterioration just collapsed and the dog fell in.”

The five-year-old German Shepherd named Ash weighs about 100 pounds. Didier says the dog is fine and none of the firefighters involved were injured.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford City man charged with Negligent Homicide after running over six-year-old
Watford City man charged with negligent homicide after running over six-year-old
Pier One demolished in Bismarck
Pier One gets torn down in Bismarck
Joshua Ternes
Mandan police locate missing man
Ryan Storbeck sentenced in combine death
Gackle man sentenced in September combine death
Transgender athletes
Burgum signs trans sports bills

Latest News

Solar panel.
Applications open for USDA 50% refund on renewable energy for rural towns
Brave the Shave.
Brave the Shave kicks off with a colorful start
ND lawmaker jobs.
A look at North Dakota’s part-time lawmakers
Kristen Galloway.
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Kirsten Galloway
Band Day 2023.
North Dakota Army National Guard Band and Denver Broncos drumline to headline 2023 Band Day in Williston