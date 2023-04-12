Coulee overtakes roadway south of Minot, residents help sandbag

NEAR MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A coulee south of Minot city limits overcame a roadway early Tuesday evening and threatened at least one property.

16th Street Southwest near the Crystal Springs neighborhood was closed after First Larson Coulee flooded around 7:30 p.m.

The rising water approached the home of Jill Hieb who lives next to the street.

An area citizen used a Bobcat to try to steer the flow of water away from Hieb’s home.

“They had a Bobcat moving some of the ice chunks, trying to prevent it from coming into the yard,” said Hieb.

Ward County Emergency Management provided sandbags for area residents.

A group of Hieb’s neighbors, and some good Samaritans, stopped to fill sandbags and line them along her property.

A group of youngsters who happened to be passing by at the time pitched in to help.

“We were just riding down the street and we were trying to go to our friend’s house, and we just saw this river going across here, and we decided to help this person out because their house is flooding so we’re filling up sandbags and trying to protect their house from flooding,” said Jaiden Schmaltz, who stopped with his friends Colby Albertson and Bryce Vibeto to help.

The County Emergency Manager said the roadway will be closed overnight, as there is still some ice and water blocking it.

We’ll continue to follow this story Wednesday.

