Commodity groups gathering local farmers’ thoughts for the next farm bill

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the Farm Bill, will expire this year.

North Dakota commodity groups are meeting with local producers to discuss updates to the Farm Bill that will be written this year.

The snow that covers thousands of acres of North Dakota farm fields is beginning to melt, just as the debate about this year’s Farm Bill begins to heat up.

The Farm Bill is an all-encompassing piece of legislation that covers issues related to farming for biofuel, horticulture, the SNAP program, commodity prices and more.

Joseph Sheldon, a farmer from Washburn and representative for North Dakota Corn Growers Association, said the scope of the bill affects the ability of farmers and ranchers to feed everyone.

”If I could have it my way, I’d probably say do not harm the crop insurance because that’s a very important risk mitigation tool,” said Sheldon.

At the meeting Tuesday, crop insurance was a huge talking point because of the varied climates in North Dakota.

Speakers also touched on refining loan approval requirements for first-time farmers.

Brenda Elmer, executive director of the North Dakota Corn Growers Association, said she heard ideas she hadn’t heard before.

”They may not know the paperwork and the policies themselves, but they know how it impacts them,” said Elmer.

She said her organization is attempting to bridge some of the disconnect between policymakers in Washington and the producers.

Cale Neshem, farmer and director of the North Dakota Grain Growers Association, said his organization would like to see funding increases to develop foreign markets.

”About 50 percent of the wheat across the U.S. is exported, so we really need to keep those markets open,” said Neshem.

The session wasn’t only about the bill, but also delved into experiences at the Farm Services Agency and next generation farmers.

Representatives of members of Congress attended.

The next grower/listener session is Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at 2680 Empire Road, Door B, Dickinson, ND, 58601.

