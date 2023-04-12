Brave the Shave kicks off with a colorful start

Brave the Shave.
Brave the Shave.(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Every year business leaders and those in support of fighting childhood cancers gather for one “Jurassic” fundraiser. Participants of Brave the Shave will buzz their hair to honor those who are battling cancer.

The colorists at Glance Salon are all smiles on Wednesday. One Brave the Shave leader, Dr. Tim Pansegrau, says they’re brightening their days by first dying their hair wacky colors before going in for the big chop. He says his goal this year is to raise $60,000 to help fund research on childhood cancers.

“They got their whole life ahead of them. You cure a kid with cancer, they’ll be the next Jonas Salk or whatever that finds a cure for something,” said Dr. Pansegrau.

Tim’s team is nicknamed “Pansy’s Peeps” and will also be at Glance Salon tomorrow to finish up the cutting and coloring process. If you’re interested in seeing these fabulous do’s fall to the floor Brave the Shave will take place at the Missouri Valley YMCA from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on April 22.

