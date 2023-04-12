Bond set at $1 million for Watford City man charged with running over 6-year-old

McKenzie County, N.D. (KFYR) - A McKenzie County District Court Judge has set bond at $1 million for a 19-year-old charged with negligent homicide.

During a bond hearing Wednesday, McKenzie County State’s Attorney Ty Skarda told the court 19-year-old Julian Montoya is an undocumented immigrant and could be a flight risk.

Montoya’s attorney, Elizabeth Hewitt, said he was on an immigration hold.

Montoya is accused of running over a 6-year-old child at an apartment complex on Sunday. He was also cited for operating a vehicle without a license.

Montoya could face a maximum of 5 years in prison for the class C Felony.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 11 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.