Applications open for USDA 50% refund on renewable energy for rural towns

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- The USDA is funding grants to rural small businesses, farmers and ranchers to invest in renewable energy in the Rural Energy for America Program, also known as REAP.

Applications opened April 1 and people who apply get up to a 50% refund.

The funds apply to cities with a population under 50,000 people, towns like West Fargo, Williston, Minot, and smaller communities are eligible.

Dennis Latendresse, owner and president of Wind and Solar World said if a farmer qualified and bought a $160,000 solar system, the combination of the 50% grant and the tax credit, would reduce the price to around $32,000.

“Since I’ve been doing grants, nobody’s been turned down in four years at all and I don’t expect anybody to be turned down because not many people have applied yet. Most people have been that would apply now wouldn’t have any problem until 2030,” said Latendresse.

Latendresse said most of his customers chose solar panels with a battery backup system.

