Women in skilled labor: BSC carpentry student builds career

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More and more women are entering skilled trades. Some women attending Bismarck State College are seeking careers traditionally held by men. Madi Macdonald is one of two women in the BSC carpentry program who hopes to build a future in the profession.

Macdonald has worked many jobs, but a high school class in carpentry cemented her interest in the trade. She’s worked hard to build worksite skills and worked a construction job last summer. Macdonald says she didn’t get to where she is on a gold-plated ladder.

“I did experience some sexism, guys will say what they want to say, think what they want to think and all. Some people just don’t believe that women can do what guys can do but I feel like if you put your mind to it, you can do anything,” said Macdonald.

Macdonald’s hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed; her instructor says she’s not afraid to get her hands dirty and learns quickly.

“They catch on to what we’re teaching right away, they’re the first to want to jump in and start building. They’re just really outstanding students,” said Jordan Galdue, carpentry instructor with BSC.

Madi credits a positive mindset to her success in the program. She’s proud of the work she and her classmates have accomplished and how far they’ve come in a short amount of time.

“We all got here and started this program, and we didn’t know what we were doing really. So, it’s really cool to see that people who didn’t know what they were doing were able to accomplish this,” said Macdonald.

Prior to her job in construction, Madi had never worked with a mostly male team, but says she feels she’s adjusted well and is enjoying how well all her classmates work together. The home they are working on will be shown in the “Parade of Homes” at the end of the month.

