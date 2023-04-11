Watford City man charged with Negligent Homicide after running over six-year-old

By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 11, 2023
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A 19-year-old Watford City man has been arrested and charged with Negligent Homicide for running over a six-year-old Saturday evening.

Court documents said Julian Montoya drove around the corner of a Watford City apartment complex and stuck the child, who was riding a bicycle on the roadway. Montoya originally told officers he didn’t see the child, but later admitted he saw the child but didn’t have time to stop.

The complex has several signs showing a speed limit of 10 miles per hour according to police. Montoya said he thought he was going around five miles per hour.

Police said there were black tire marks left at the scene, indicating a fast speed. They added there was no evidence that Montoya hit the breaks or took evasive action.

Montoya was also cited for driving without a license.

A bond hearing for Montoya is scheduled for Wednesday. His preliminary hearing will be held on May 11.

