Tax prep on the last official week

Tax season
Tax season(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Tax day is just around the corner and accountants have their work cut out for them with clients who like to procrastinate.

Your News Leader reports on the annual rush to beat the filing deadline.

Tax season can bring on feelings of excitement and dread.

Brittany Hunt said her favorite part is getting the return.

”Being able to pay bills, that’s one thing, and having a little extra to do some other stuff and extracurricular activities,” said Hunt.

Victor Rodriguez usually files his taxes on his own.

”When you have to pay back, that’s the worst,” said Rodriguez.

Albert Krueger, president of Computerized Tax Service, has been filing taxes for others for 53 years. He says there are several reasons people wait to file.

“If they get a letter from the IRS, they get intimidated really easily,” said Krueger.

Margaret Woodiwiss said she feels relieved when it’s over because of all the paperwork.

”Getting everything together and organized and just all the ducks in the row,” said Woodiwiss.

It can be a complicated process for filers, but industry veterans say it’s more complicated now.

“Thirty years ago, you didn’t use computers, but now just about everybody uses computers to do tax returns,” said Krueger.

On a scale of 1 to 10, slow to busy, Krueger said during the last week of tax season it’s a 10.

He said because extensions stretch until Oct. 15, full-service tax accountants work through the summer or most of the year.

The tax deadline this year is Tuesday, April 18.

