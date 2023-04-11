Rail cars being removed from site of Wyndmere derailment

WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Teams are still hard at work near Wyndmere, North Dakota, at the site of a train derailment that happened on March 26.

Canadian Pacific says 31 of the 70-car train derailed about one mile southeast of Wyndmere. The preliminary investigation finds a broken rail may have caused the train to go off the tracks. Some of the cars contained hazardous materials, including propylene, ethylene glycol, and liquid asphalt.

Cleanup efforts were put on pause in early April because of the big spring snow storm, but Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht tells Valley News Live crews are back at it.

The rail cars that contained chemicals are being cleaned, cut up and hauled out on semis to be recycled. Lambrecht says they have to use “swamp pads” to get the semi trucks to the derailment site, because the area has become so muddy.

During the peak of cleanup efforts, Lambrecht says about 40 trucks were rolling each day, and now 7 semis are coming and going from the derailment site. The trucks are running from sunrise to sunset and Lambrecht says the cleanup is “advancing how we need it to.”

Once all the rail cars are removed, emergency officials will inspect the area and remove any land that was affected. They hope to have the cleanup complete by Sunday, April 16.

