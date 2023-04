BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A popular coffee chain is beginning work on a new store in south Bismarck.

Demolition of the former Pier One building on South Washington began Tuesday. The former furniture and home decor store will soon be a Starbucks location.

This will be the sixth location of the store in Bismarck.

