Parts of Williams County beginning to deal with flooding

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Northwest North Dakota avoided the brunt of several snowstorms this spring, but that won’t stop people in the region from dealing with flooding.

At Blacktail Dam, some roads around the park were completely submerged as warm temperatures melted most of the snowpack here. Mike Herring, the president of the Blacktail Dam Association, said this is the first time he’s seen some of those roads flooded.

“We’ve had a cool, cool spring so far, which is good, but now we are in trouble,” said Herring.

Overflowing water can be seen all across Williams County. The National Weather Service said the Little Muddy River is expected to crest at 11 feet, which is a foot above the flood stage. The transition between winter temperatures and spring within a week has overwhelmed many small bodies of water.

“It kind of overloads them fairly quickly. We’re kind of expecting to see that continue through the next couple of weeks,” said Connor Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

While this is considered minor flooding, the biggest concerns lie with those who may live near the Little Muddy and people with cabins on the lowest part of Blacktail Dam.

“Right now, we are completely under control, but we are completely full and over flood stage at this point,” said Herring.

Tuesday may be the worst day as temperatures could be as high as 80 degrees. Fortunately, levels will start to recede as the weather starts to cool later this week.

Community Engagement Coordinator with Williams County Lindsey Harriman told Your News Leader that parks at both Epping-Springbrook Dam and Little Egypt are currently walk-in access only due to poor road conditions.

The Flood Warning is in effect until early Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.