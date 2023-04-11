Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – carousel farm in Taylor, ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” takes us to a small town near Dickinson.

A farmer in Taylor decided to make a playground for local kids.

With a little work and a lot of love, he created something special. (Watch the video above for the full story.)

Cliff tells us that Loren Myran still operates the farm carousel.

Myran says many of the kids from that original story in 2018 we just saw have grown up, so he is now inviting a new generation of rural children to come out to his farm and enjoy the carousel park. He’s even added two new rides!

