North Dakota residents enjoying the sunshine and warmer temperatures

Fun in the sun in Bismarck
Fun in the sun in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a long and hard winter for North Dakotans, but now there is finally some snow melt.

It’s been the warmest day of the year so far, and Bismarck residents are shedding their winter coats to go outside.

Here at Sertoma Park, you can finally see the trails, and people are ditching their ice skates for rollerblades and skateboards.

“Well, my brother and I just came out here because, I mean, it’s been pretty cold in North Dakota as everyone knows for a long time, and today is just really beautiful out so we thought we’d catch some sun and start skateboarding here by the zoo,” said Bree Friedt.

The warm weather has helped some people to finally get started on spring chores.

“Today I decided to wash a little bit of mud off my truck and then the driveway looked terrible so I decided, well, I might as well just get the mud off the driveway too,” said Dan Hausauer.

Some kids are finally getting the chance to break out their bikes.

“He’s very excited. We’ve been talking about being bare feet and riding bikes and swimming and just getting outside,” said Megan Feist.

The sunshine means it might be time to permanently retire the snow shovel for the year.

“I am very happy I don’t have to shovel snow,” said Hausauer.

From blizzards last week to warmer temperatures this week, it’s a testament to how fast the weather can change here.

“Spring being a transition season, you can get big swings in temperatures, and around this time of year, we can see temperatures a lot warmer than this or cooler than this. But this year, the spring warm-up was certainly a little bit delayed and we’re finally seeing above normal temperatures,” said Meteorologist Jacob Morse.

The snow piles are lingering, but melting fast. Luckily for residents, Jacob says there shouldn’t be another blizzard anytime soon.

