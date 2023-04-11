New Mandan Middle School principal

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Middle School has named its new principal. This coming August, Amanda Tomlinson will take on the new role. She’s been the assistant principal for the past five years, which has allowed her to work with faculty and build relationships with those in Mandan.

Before working in Mandan, she taught at Bismarck’s Wachter Middle School for ten years. The goals she has for her new role are to continue family engagement and get families into the building to support the students.

“To continue to support students and put students at the forefront of all our decision-making at Mandan Middle School. I’m excited to continue to build strong relationships with our families of the community and all the stakeholders in Mandan,” said Tomlinson.

The current principal, Ryan Leingang, will be taking on a new role as the principal of Mandan’s Fort Lincoln Elementary School.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.