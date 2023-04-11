New Mandan Middle School principal

Amanda Tomlinson
Amanda Tomlinson(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Middle School has named its new principal. This coming August, Amanda Tomlinson will take on the new role. She’s been the assistant principal for the past five years, which has allowed her to work with faculty and build relationships with those in Mandan.

Before working in Mandan, she taught at Bismarck’s Wachter Middle School for ten years. The goals she has for her new role are to continue family engagement and get families into the building to support the students.

“To continue to support students and put students at the forefront of all our decision-making at Mandan Middle School. I’m excited to continue to build strong relationships with our families of the community and all the stakeholders in Mandan,” said Tomlinson.

The current principal, Ryan Leingang, will be taking on a new role as the principal of Mandan’s Fort Lincoln Elementary School.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Display case where the new animals are located at the Dakota Zoo
Dakota Zoo welcomes two new additions to their collection
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
Joshua Ternes
Mandan police locate missing man
April 4, 2023: low visibility on rural roads across ND
Snow day protocol for Bismarck Public Schools

Latest News

ND lawmakers reject sports betting proposal
Five Below storefront at the Kirkwood Mall
Five Below coming to Kirkwood Mall
Cigar bars.
Burgum signs bill legalizing cigar bars
Watford City man charged with Negligent Homicide after running over six-year-old
Watford City man charged with negligent homicide after running over six-year-old