ND lawmakers reject sports betting proposal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If North Dakotans want to legalize sports betting, they’ll have to start a ballot initiative, as they won’t be getting any help from the Legislature.

The state Senate defeated House Concurrent Resolution 3002, which would’ve placed the issue on the ballot next election. Proponents of the resolution say sports betting already happens in North Dakota illegally, so the money ought to go to the state’s coffers. Opponents warned voting for the resolution would’ve been a promotion of gambling.

Online sports betting is only allowed on American Indian reservations in North Dakota, but has been legalized in almost three dozen other states.

