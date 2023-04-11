ND lawmakers reject sports betting proposal

(Arizona's Family)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If North Dakotans want to legalize sports betting, they’ll have to start a ballot initiative, as they won’t be getting any help from the Legislature.

The state Senate defeated House Concurrent Resolution 3002, which would’ve placed the issue on the ballot next election. Proponents of the resolution say sports betting already happens in North Dakota illegally, so the money ought to go to the state’s coffers. Opponents warned voting for the resolution would’ve been a promotion of gambling.

Online sports betting is only allowed on American Indian reservations in North Dakota, but has been legalized in almost three dozen other states.

Previous Coverage: State Board of Higher Ed against expansion of sports betting in North Dakota

Previous Coverage: Lawmakers in N.D. consider a ballot measure for sports betting

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Display case where the new animals are located at the Dakota Zoo
Dakota Zoo welcomes two new additions to their collection
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
Joshua Ternes
Mandan police locate missing man
April 4, 2023: low visibility on rural roads across ND
Snow day protocol for Bismarck Public Schools

Latest News

Amanda Tomlinson
New Mandan Middle School principal
Five Below storefront at the Kirkwood Mall
Five Below coming to Kirkwood Mall
Cigar bars.
Burgum signs bill legalizing cigar bars
Watford City man charged with Negligent Homicide after running over six-year-old
Watford City man charged with negligent homicide after running over six-year-old