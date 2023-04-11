Moose falls through ice, rescued in Alaska

A moose that fell through the ice is rescued by neighbors on Chena River.
By Lex Yelverton and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Early on Easter Sunday, Gary Niese spotted a moose that had fallen through the ice into the Chena River.

“I looked out the window here and right over there you could see this moose fighting for his life,” Niese said. “He was clearly unable to get out of the hole and was fighting with all his effort.”

After about two hours, Niese was able to round up some help.

“Naturally when I heard the call come out on the radio about a moose that needed to be free from the ice, that sounded a lot more exciting than what I was doing at the time,” Alaska State Trooper Trevor Norris said. “So me and the guys ran out there and used it as an opportunity to help out.”

With assistance from neighbors, Norris, Fairbanks resident Eric Dillon, and a handful of wildlife and state troopers worked as a team to help the moose from the ice.

“Put another rope around one of the front legs and then we pulled the calf who was barely out of the hole,” Niese described. “Let it catch its breath, and it was ready to give up at that point.”

Niese says it ended up taking all six of the people there to pull the moose up.

“With the coordinated efforts of all of us, we were able to pull the moose out,” Dillon said. “It was a feat, but it was exhilarating, exciting and a nice outcome to an unfortunate situation.”

The rescuers were thankful to have some help behind the scenes from other neighbors who assisted in the process. Once the moose could stand up, it didn’t want to leave them, they said.

The troopers and neighbors could tell that the moose was appreciative of their efforts.

“Well, now what are we going to do with you?” Niese asked about the animal.

The rescue was addressed in a Facebook post from Alaska State Troopers that says in part, although tired and cold, the moose was able to stand on its own and seemed thankful for the assistance.

Troopers wished the moose a happy Easter and “warned her” of the dangers of thawing ice.

Sunday’s incident was the latest in a string of unusual moose occurrences this winter, including a moose rescue in Anchorage in January, a rescue in Wasilla in March, a house invasion by a moose in Soldotna last week, and a moose that wandered into an Anchorage hospital lobby last week.

Norris says officials generally discourage citizens from attempting to rescue or handle injured wildlife on their own due to the risks associated. He also said that while they ask the public to call them first, they appreciate the help they were provided Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Display case where the new animals are located at the Dakota Zoo
Dakota Zoo welcomes two new additions to their collection
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
April 4, 2023: low visibility on rural roads across ND
Snow day protocol for Bismarck Public Schools
North Dakota House
ND House overrides governor’s veto on approval voting, now heads to the Senate

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip...
AP source: Democrats pick Chicago to host 2024 convention
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from...
Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures
An ironworker guides a beam during construction of a building in Norristown, Pa., Wednesday,...
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Key lawmakers win access to mishandled classified docs
A vigil at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville. This is where Josh Barrick, one of the...
Church of Louisville mass shooting victim leans on faith following tragic loss