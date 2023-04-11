Montana’s Republican leaders looking for answers to drag show held at Malmstrom AFB

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUMV) - Montana’s Republican leaders are asking national defense officials about a drag show being held two years ago at the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls.

The subject came up during a U.S. House Armed Services Committee on March 29 when Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL, questioned Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about several events being held on military bases.

Austin said these events are not supported or funded by the DOD.

Senator Steve Daines, R-MT; along with Representatives Matt Rosendale, R-MT; and Ryan Zinke, R-MT; sent a letter to Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley demanding answers to who sanctioned the event and asking if taxpayer funds were used.

“It is impossible to see how this event at Malmstrom helps the military fulfill its mission rather than a woke agenda. This and events like it at our military bases worldwide further erode the credibility of one of our nation’s most important institutions,” the letter stated.

They called for any policies that led to these activities to immediately and permanently end.

Your News Leader reached out to Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, for comment. Tester is the chairman of the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “As Chairman of the Senate committee that sets the military’s budget, Senator Tester takes seriously his responsibility to make sure our armed forces have the necessary resources to keep our nation safe. That’s why he brought the Air Force Secretary to Malmstrom last week to see Montana’s critical defense installations firsthand. With foreign adversaries like China and Russia actively working to make our country less safe, Senator Tester has made clear that the military’s top priority needs to be its own readiness.”

