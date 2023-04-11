Skip to content
Weather
Watch Live
Video
KFYR+
Sports
Promotions
ND Today
AG Expo
Dakota Obits
Home
Weather
SkyTracker Radar
Weather Graphics
Live SkyWatch Cameras
Road Conditions
Airport Closings/Delays
SkySpy Photos
Weathercall
Weather App
Watch Live
Video
Watch Live
News Video
Weather Video
Sports Video
KFYR+ Exclusive
Latest Newscasts
Streaming Apps
KFYR+
News
Sports
KMOT Athlete of the Week
Sports Video
Scoreboard
Promotions
ND Today
KMOT Ag Expo
SkySpy
Dakota Obits
Community Calendar
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers
Ways To Watch
Job Opportunities
Programming
Purchase News Video
Schedule a Tour
Advertising
Advertising
Careers
MeTV
Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Dan's Garden
Health Talk
Mr. Food
Press Releases
BREAKING: Watford City man charged with Negligent Homicide after running over six-year-old
Dismiss Breaking News Alerts Bar
Minot Hot Tots: Name The Mascot
By
Sponsored
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Trouble viewing?
Click here.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Dakota Zoo welcomes two new additions to their collection
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
Snow day protocol for Bismarck Public Schools
ND House overrides governor’s veto on approval voting, now heads to the Senate
Latest News
The Best of “Off The Beaten Path” 3-Disc DVD Set
KFYR+
“Good News” book by Jody Kerzman
Broadway in Bismarck Ticket Giveaway: Legally Blonde