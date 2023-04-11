Mandan police looking for missing man

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police are asking for information on a missing man, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Forty-year-old Joshua Ternes is 6′3″, 350 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.

He drives a white Cadillac Escalade.

His family last saw him on the morning of April 9.

If you have any information, call (701) 667-3250 or use the Tip411 app to send an anonymous tip.

