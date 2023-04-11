Mandan police looking for missing man
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police are asking for information on a missing man, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Forty-year-old Joshua Ternes is 6′3″, 350 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.
He drives a white Cadillac Escalade.
His family last saw him on the morning of April 9.
If you have any information, call (701) 667-3250 or use the Tip411 app to send an anonymous tip.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.