Mandan police looking for missing man

Joshua Ternes
Joshua Ternes(KFYR)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police are asking for information on a missing man, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Forty-year-old Joshua Ternes is 6′3″, 350 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.

He drives a white Cadillac Escalade.

His family last saw him on the morning of April 9.

If you have any information, call (701) 667-3250 or use the Tip411 app to send an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old killed while riding bike in Watford City
Display case where the new animals are located at the Dakota Zoo
Dakota Zoo welcomes two new additions to their collection
Judge cancels Montana gas plant permit over climate impacts
Catholic Church of St. Joseph in Mandan
Churches in North Dakota celebrate Easter Sunday
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks with the press in...
Montana abortion proposal met with preemptive lawsuit
Tax season
Tax prep on the last official week
kinnebrew
Kinnebrew sisters officially signed to play for UMary, beginning this winter
KY shooting 0410
KFYR National Headlines 4/10/23