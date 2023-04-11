GRAPHIC: Car collides into motorcycle, caught on camera

By WPEC staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) - A Florida motorcyclist says he’s happy to be alive after a terrible crash last month.

The devastating collision was caught on camera.

Will Dover, 43, loves to record his motorcycle rides with his 360 camera mounted on his bike.

On March 25, that camera captured the moment his morning trip to work quickly took a dangerous turn when a driver crashed into Dover almost head-on.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video contains content that some may find disturbing.

A Florida motorcyclist says he's happy to be alive after a terrible crash last month. (Source: WPEC/WILL DOVER/CNN)

“I’m just happy to be alive,” he said.

Now on crutches, the injured father retells the moments a driver heading north on U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce failed to yield while making a left.

“All in one movement, and it was just too late. I just braced myself for the hit,” Dover said.

He suffered deep cuts on both legs and injured his shoulder and wrist. He claims wearing a helmet and motorcycle body gear saved his life.

“I just think maybe if he wasn’t driving that day, I would still have my bike,” Dover said.

According to the crash report, the person behind the wheel shouldn’t have been driving. They had a suspended license.

According to the state, last year, more than 112,000 Florida motorists were caught driving with suspended licenses.

West Palm Beach attorney Michael Pike says these drivers create hazards on the road “and significant stress when it comes people being involved in accidents with those drivers that have suspended licenses.”

He added, “When a driver has a suspended license, he or she is not supposed to be on the road, period, end of story.”

There are several reasons a person’s driver’s license could be suspended.

“Failure to pay a ticket, reckless driving, certain violations of Florida law can result in a suspended license,” Pike said.

And in most cases, it becomes a domino effect with insurance.

“Usually, when you have your driver’s license suspended, your insurance company will contact you and most likely drop you as a policyholder.” Pike said.

As for Dover, he’s facing serious medical bills, and for now, he’s hoping the suspended driver’s insurance will pick up the tab.

