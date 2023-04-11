Five Below coming to Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new store is popping up at the Kirkwood Mall.

Five Below is beginning construction of its storefront near Yankee Candle. The discount store sells a variety of items in the one-to-five-dollar range.

“Super excited especially when we get these national retailers in. We’ve had a lot of activity at the mall with different stores moving to make space for the new store. So it’s just another draw that people are very excited about, so we are glad that we could bring it to Kirkwood Mall,” said Marketing Director Mikalah Auer.

Five Below plans on opening this fall. The store will occupy the former A&B Pizza, Locker Room, GNC and Uptown Loft storefronts to make a 10,000-square-foot space.

