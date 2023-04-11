Burgum signs bill legalizing cigar bars

By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota will soon no longer be smoke free.

Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill to allow for cigar lounges in North Dakota Tuesday.

To qualify as a cigar lounge, businesses will need to generate 15% or more of their income by selling cigars and be fully enclosed with ventilation systems.

This walks back a 2012 ballot measure which banned smoking in public spaces. It goes into effect August 1st.

