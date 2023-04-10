Snow day protocol for Bismarck Public Schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools had two virtual days last week due to weather. However, some parents thought it was nice enough for the kids to still go in-person to school which led many to wonder what is the protocol for canceling school due to weather.

The process for calling school off starts the day before, looking at the forecast and talking with the National Weather Service. At 4 a.m., BPS officials drive the roads checking for things such as visibility, ice and drifting snow. School often gets called off at 6 a.m. the same morning, which can leave many parents in a bind searching for someone to be with their kids during the day.

“Our number one concern is that we get kids home safely at the end of the day, not just coming to school. Sometimes we can get kids to school safe but the weather may be challenge getting everyone home safely. And that is the expectations of parents, when they send their kids to school they want them home safely,” said Dr. Jason Hornbacher, BPS superintendent.

BPS has had five virtual days this school year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.