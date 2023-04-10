Snow day protocol for Bismarck Public Schools

April 4, 2023: low visibility on rural roads across ND
April 4, 2023: low visibility on rural roads across ND(Valley News Live)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools had two virtual days last week due to weather. However, some parents thought it was nice enough for the kids to still go in-person to school which led many to wonder what is the protocol for canceling school due to weather.

The process for calling school off starts the day before, looking at the forecast and talking with the National Weather Service. At 4 a.m., BPS officials drive the roads checking for things such as visibility, ice and drifting snow. School often gets called off at 6 a.m. the same morning, which can leave many parents in a bind searching for someone to be with their kids during the day.

“Our number one concern is that we get kids home safely at the end of the day, not just coming to school. Sometimes we can get kids to school safe but the weather may be challenge getting everyone home safely. And that is the expectations of parents, when they send their kids to school they want them home safely,” said Dr. Jason Hornbacher, BPS superintendent.

BPS has had five virtual days this school year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closed
Interstates open, trucks back on the road
Lawmakers in North Dakota voted to boost their meal reimbursements after voting against...
ND Lawmakers: ‘nay’ to free school lunches for students, ‘yea’ to more in meal reimbursements for legislators
Crews spent roughly 24 hours pouring thousands of gallons of water into the bin overnight to...
Crews battle fire at grain bin in New Salem
6-year-old killed while riding bike in Watford City
Former Dickinson State player Dalmin Gibson is the new Assistant Special Teams Coach for the...
Blue Hawk becomes a Minnesota Vikings Coach

Latest News

Display case where the new animals are located at the Dakota Zoo
Dakota Zoo welcomes two new additions to their collection
Catholic Church of St. Joseph in Mandan
Churches in North Dakota celebrate Easter Sunday
State Radio experiencing issues with 911 calls
6-year-old killed while riding bike in Watford City