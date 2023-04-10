Potential regional flooding could mean more mosquitoes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -With warmer temperatures this week, more snow is expected to melt. What could all the extra water and potential for flooding from the snow melt mean for the mosquito population in our area?

Cass County Vector Control officials say they are already preparing for what’s to come. For the past two years, drought conditions impacting the region have kept the mosquito population at bay, but this year with winter bringing lots of snow, it could set up for a different mosquito season.

“If we get to a point where we are seeing soil saturation, that really ups the ante for standing water mosquitos to really predominate early season and throughout the course of the year,” said Ben Prather, the Vector Control director.

Prather says standing water mosquitoes are common for carrying diseases such as West Nile. He says it’s still too early to discuss the chances of mosquitoes carrying diseases.

Normal operations for mosquito control typically begin in the 3rd week of April. Prather says there are a few things homeowners can do to prepare for the mosquito season.

“Early spring is a good idea to start doing, what I call is, yard hygiene. Getting out and emptying containers and making sure your downspouts are working and stuff like that,” he said.

Information on mosquito control can be found on the Cass County Vector Control webpage.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.