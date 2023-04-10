Potential regional flooding could mean more mosquitoes

FLOODING & MOSQUITOES- APRIL 10
FLOODING & MOSQUITOES- APRIL 10
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -With warmer temperatures this week, more snow is expected to melt. What could all the extra water and potential for flooding from the snow melt mean for the mosquito population in our area?

Cass County Vector Control officials say they are already preparing for what’s to come. For the past two years, drought conditions impacting the region have kept the mosquito population at bay, but this year with winter bringing lots of snow, it could set up for a different mosquito season.

“If we get to a point where we are seeing soil saturation, that really ups the ante for standing water mosquitos to really predominate early season and throughout the course of the year,” said Ben Prather, the Vector Control director.

Prather says standing water mosquitoes are common for carrying diseases such as West Nile. He says it’s still too early to discuss the chances of mosquitoes carrying diseases.

Normal operations for mosquito control typically begin in the 3rd week of April. Prather says there are a few things homeowners can do to prepare for the mosquito season.

“Early spring is a good idea to start doing, what I call is, yard hygiene. Getting out and emptying containers and making sure your downspouts are working and stuff like that,” he said.

Information on mosquito control can be found on the Cass County Vector Control webpage.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old killed while riding bike in Watford City
Display case where the new animals are located at the Dakota Zoo
Dakota Zoo welcomes two new additions to their collection
Judge cancels Montana gas plant permit over climate impacts
Catholic Church of St. Joseph in Mandan
Churches in North Dakota celebrate Easter Sunday
Road closed
Interstates open, trucks back on the road

Latest News

KFYR - First News At Noon - Weather 4/10/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 4/10/2023
North Dakota House: legislative voting procedures
ND House overrides governor’s veto on legislative voting procedures, heads to the Senate
North Dakota House
ND House overrides governor’s veto on approval voting, now heads to the Senate
Burgum declares statewide emergency for spring flooding, directs state resources to be on standby