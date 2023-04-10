North Dakota Senate kills a resolution on term limits

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Senate killed a resolution on Monday dealing with term limits for state lawmakers and the governor.

The resolution would have increased the cap on the number of years someone could serve in a single chamber from eight to 12 years. Currently, the state’s lawmakers can’t serve more than two terms in each chamber. Voters approved a term limits ballot measure in November.

“Term limits in my mind are what the people decide. I have said it many times in my own race to defeat an incumbent. All of us have a four-year term and the people get to decide if we would have another,” said Sen. Judy Estenson, R-Warwick.

A floor amendment was also voted on and that failed. All of this means that this resolution will no longer be seen again during this session.

