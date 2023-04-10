North Dakota lawmakers revive bill on speed limit increase

Photo from kgwn.tv
Photo from kgwn.tv (WNDU)
By Justin Gick
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in North Dakota have revived a bill to increase the interstate’s speed limit from 75 to 80 mph.

The House voted on and passed an amended version of Senate Bill 2168 which deals with speeding violations, the use of safety belts, and traffic fines and penalties. Governor Doug Burgum vetoed a bill last month that would have increased the speed limit to 80 mph. With this bill, lawmakers are hoping to promote several key elements of vehicle safety while also increasing the speed limit and improving the seat belt law.

“The entire time we were working on that senate bill, it was under the context that we would be dealing with 80 mph. When the governor vetoed that, we decided to put in that bill so we could still deal with those speeding fines in such a way that made sense with 80 mph,” said Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo.

The bill will now go back to the Senate for amendments.

Previous Coverage: ND House sustains Governor Burgum’s veto on increased speed limit on the interstates

Previous Coverage: Governor Burgum vetoes bill that would increase state’s highway speed limit

