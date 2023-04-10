Nonpartisan ‘therapy cat’ spreading comedic relief in ND Senate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Senate chamber has an extra special guest this session. A nonpartisan “therapy cat” has been appearing on different desks with inside jokes to bring some comedic relief.

A stuffed cat might be the last thing you’d expect to see in the Senate, and that’s the reaction it gets from senators like Kristin Roers.

“Oh no, what? What is it for? So, it’s for a bill that was one of the first bills that was passed through both the Senate and the House and the governor signed, on increasing the THC limit for medical marijuana. And so there’s a little catnip on my desk now,” said Kristin Roers, R-Fargo.

There are a couple of women who got the tradition going, calling themselves “the front desk force.” They were inspired by a senator and got creative with props and poems.

“Well, the first thing was, Senator Meyer from Grand Forks brought the cat in. And it started out as a therapy cat, and so, he put a note on it and put it on the next senator,” said Sonja King, Senate journal reporter.

To earn the cat entails something being an inside joke, something ending up being controversial, or just a big life event happening for a senator.

“And when someone gets it, all the senators have to huddle around and going, ‘You’ve got to go over and see the cat,’” said Said Kim Schneider, Senate billing and recording clerk.

During their breaks, the cat gets lots of different reactions and sparks laughter.

“This is the part of session where you need some comic relief. And so it was one of those things where I wasn’t stressed out, but had I been, it would have been, it would have been a good thing to help lighten the mood,” said Roers.

“And then Senator Kannianen had a baby during session, so the cat had a litter of kittens during that time and that is also when we had the diaper tax bill at the same time, so it helped him out with the diaper tax,” said said Shanda Morgan, secretary of the Senate.

They’re not sure if the cat basket will become a tradition, but they’re having fun with it.

To follow along with where the cat goes next, many of the senators post updates on their social media.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.