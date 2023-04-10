ND House overrides governor’s veto on legislative voting procedures, heads to the Senate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House unanimously voted to override another veto from Governor Burgum which deals with legislative voting requirements.

The legislation would exempt legislators from having to record their votes on some bill amendments. The governor vetoed this bill because he says it doesn’t allow for public accountability. He says constituents should be able to see how legislators vote on issues that could affect central policy or fiscal impact.

“Amendment votes in committee or on the floor may be done by recorded roll call vote at any time when requested. The governor’s attempt to intervene in the legislative assembly is not needed, not necessary, and certainly unwarranted,” said Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson.

The bill will now go to the Senate where they will vote on overriding the veto.

