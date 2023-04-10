More than 100 people gather in prayer for Williston vehicle fatality victims

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Tragedy struck the Williston community last week when a pair of vehicle fatalities killed four teenagers. On Sunday, their memories were honored during a prayer service.

More than 100 family members, fellow students, and those wanting to show support to those impacted attended the candlelight vigil. A congregational leader of the Church of Jesus Christ for Latter-day Saints led the prayer, hoping that they can find comfort during this dark time.

A 17-year-old and 15-year-old were killed around 8 p.m. Monday near Springbrook when the vehicle they were in collided with an Amtrak train. The driver, a 17-year-old, was in critical condition.

A few hours later, a 12-year-old and 13-year-old were killed due to rollover crash on Highway 2 in Ward County. The 34-year-old driver was in serious condition.

Your News Leader briefly spoke with some of the family and friends of those accidents. They said they are still heartbroken over these tragedies, but have appreciated all the support the community has offered over the past week.

