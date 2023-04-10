Kinnebrew sisters officially signed to play for UMary, beginning this winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two of the best players to play for Century girls basketball in the past five years have the same last name. Ashton graduated in 2021, and Bergan will graduate this spring. The two will be on the same team again next winter.

The younger Kinnebrew, Bergan, committed to the Marauders last summer and signed in November. Ashton spent the past two seasons at Bismarck State, and was recognized as an all-conference and all-region player.

“We recruited Ashton out of high school, it just didn’t work out at the time for her to choose UMary. She stayed and went to BSC, so we’ve been able to follow her career there,” said Rick Neumann, UMary women’s basketball head coach. “Mark and Jessica, mom and dad, reached out and said if there’s any mutual interest, Ashton would be interested in hearing from you guys and playing with her sister. We picked up some steam with that recruitment after Christmas and were able to get it done. Two local kids from Century. Two really good basketball players, but most importantly, two really good people. A great family that a lot of people in our community are familiar with, and those are the kind of people we want representing our program at UMary.”

The Kinnebrews will be the first ever set of sisters to play on the same team in program history, and just the second sisters to ever play for the Marauders.

