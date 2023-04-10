Justice Department appeals Texas order halting abortion pill approval

FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Monday called a Texas court ruling that would halt approval of the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S. “extraordinary and unprecedented” while asking a federal appeals court to put the decision on hold.

The request to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed just days after conflicting court rulings over the legality of the abortion medication mifepristone put in doubt access to the drug that has been widely available for more than 20 years.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of Donald Trump, issued his decision Friday but ruled it would not take effect for seven days.

His decision came at nearly the same time a separate federal judge in Washington directed U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states where Democrats had sued.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.

The Biden administration asked the New Orleans-based appellate court to extend a pause on the Texas order.

“The court’s sweeping nationwide relief was especially unwarranted given the balance of harms: If allowed to take effect, the court’s order would thwart FDA’s scientific judgment and severely harm women, particularly those for whom mifepristone is a medical or practical necessity,” the Justice Department wrote.

The whiplash of the conflicting decisions is likely to put the issue on an accelerated path to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old killed while riding bike in Watford City
Display case where the new animals are located at the Dakota Zoo
Dakota Zoo welcomes two new additions to their collection
Judge cancels Montana gas plant permit over climate impacts
Catholic Church of St. Joseph in Mandan
Churches in North Dakota celebrate Easter Sunday
Road closed
Interstates open, trucks back on the road

Latest News

Fashion swaps are a low-cost way to refresh your wardrobe
North Dakota House: legislative voting procedures
ND House overrides governor’s veto on legislative voting procedures, heads to the Senate
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
North Dakota House
ND House overrides governor’s veto on approval voting, now heads to the Senate