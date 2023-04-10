Bismarck’s growth means more options for affordable and low-income housing needed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is growing. As more people move in, the need for affordable housing goes up. From 2010 to 2020, the total number of available housing units in Bismarck grew by nearly 22%.

Since 2010, Bismarck has completed more than 15 affordable housing projects. But that’s still not enough.

The journey to find affordable housing in Bismarck can feel like waiting for a stoplight to turn green when you are in a rush.

”It used to be two to three years long; now we are down to about six months is the waiting list. And right now, we have about 450 families on that waiting list,” said Nicole Schurhamer, executive director of the Burleigh County Housing Authority.

The Burleigh County Housing Authority helps people and families find government-subsidized and affordable housing like this. Out of 1,191 section eight vouchers, 850 are filled.

”That’s vouchers, meaning that it might be one single individual, it might be a family of six. So, if you take 1,191, I mean we serve almost 1,800 to 2,000 people just here, families here in Burleigh County alone,” said Schurhamer.

The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency is expecting to see an increase in households in the extremely low to low-income range in the upcoming years. A 2025 projection says that number will grow by almost 11% from 2020.

”So that really indicated the continued need for affordable housing options for lower-income households in Bismarck,” said Jennifer Henderson, director of planning and housing at the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency.

The reason for the affordable housing demand? The number of people 65 and older and those just entering the workforce is growing. Many are on fixed incomes or need assistance.

”Affordable housing doesn’t necessarily mean low income either. A community has to have affordable housing. That means a variety of housing options both in the ownership and rental opportunities, and they need to be available for households of all income levels,” said Henderson.

Schurhamer says the state is still short about 10,000 affordable housing units.

Henderson says households should pay no more than 30% of their income per month on a place to live.

