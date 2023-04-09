State Radio experiencing issues with 911 calls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services reports callers are experiencing connectivity issues Sunday afternoon while using 911 from multiple areas across the state.

The Department says people using 911 have reported calls being dropped or being notified that all circuits are busy.

State Radio dispatchers say they’re still able to receive location and phone number information from the caller and will immediately call back.

Emergency Services asks callers to use the State Radio administrative line at 701-328-9921 if they are not able to connect using 911.

The Department says technicians are working to resolve these issues and further updates will be provided once 911 connectivity has been fully resolved. However, it reports the issue has not delayed dispatching emergency responders upon receiving information from callers.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.