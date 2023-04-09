A special wish is granted for a local Lincoln boy and his family

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday, a boy from Lincoln had his wish come true after struggling with a brain tumor. It’s one of many moments Make-A-Wish North Dakota is making happen despite skyrocketing prices in the airline industry.

At the Bismarck Airport, a very important person is arriving for a very special day. Don’t be fooled by the Spider-Man clothes. This isn’t Peter Parker, it’s 11-year-old Parker Peterson. And it’s not crime he battles, but a malignant brain tumor. Parker’s wish has been to go to Disney World and through the Make-A-Wish Foundation North Dakota chapter, they were able to make it happen.

“I knew it was one of my favorite places, and I never flew before. It would be one of the best trips,” said Parker Peterson, Make-A-Wish recipient.

It’s been a long road even getting to this point. Parker had two surgeries to remove the brain tumor and also had to endure a six-week radiation treatment at the Mayo Clinic. He now has to follow up every few months to check in with doctors. Parker’s family is thankful to have this positive distraction.

“This has been awesome, difficult diagnosis, but this has been so great. Really a blessing,” said Heather Peterson, mom to Parker.

The North Dakota chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation serves 50 families a year, one’s just like Parker. Airfare continues to increase across the United States, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation is seeing these impacts. They say this will not affect them in making those wishes come true.

“The increase of airline fees does impact us, but we are very committed to ensuring we find the funds in order to make it possible. One of the really great things people can do to help Make-A-Wish in this specific area is we can receive donated airline miles,” said Amanda Godfread, regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota.

Make-A-Wish collects those miles year round so they can continue making moments like these happen for families like the Peterson’s.

“I can’t say enough good things about them. Just the joy that they have brought to our whole family, it’s been great,” said Heather Peterson.

Parker is a huge Spider Man fan if you can’t already tell. His mom said that he was actually named after Peter Parker in the Spider-Man series, hence his first name. Spider-Man is one of the people Parker will get to meet on his trip to Florida and he can’t wait. He hopes Spider-Man will notice his outfit.

“He probably will be happy that I’m wearing a Spider-Man jacket,” said Parker Peterson.

With a lifetime of preparation and one final wave, there’s nothing left that stands between Parker and his dreams.

If you are a frequent flyer and have air miles saved up that you are not using and want to donate them, you can head over to the Make A Wish Foundation website.

