Snow makes sharp-tailed grouse population surveys difficult

BISMARCK, N.D. - This is the time of year upland game biologists conduct population estimates for sharp-tailed grouse.

Upland game biologists typically start listening runs for sharp-tailed grouse March 15 through April 1. It must be a calm morning where you can hear the clicking and cooing of grouse dancing on their leks. Once the dancing grounds are located the work begins.

“And the whole month of April we will do counts. And we want to go to each lek that’s in our blocks three times. We’re counting males. The males that are at a lek, we call it attendance. And we’ve done these for 30, 40, 50 years and looking at trend data. It’s not a complete count, but we’re comparing how many males are on a lek from year to year,” said RJ Gross, North Dakota Game and Fish upland game biologist.

Like the spring of 1997, an abundance of snow on the landscape will make it difficult, if not impossible, for biologists to complete the surveys.

“Peak female attendance, really when everything starts going, is right in the middle of April. And it doesn’t matter if there’s two or three feet of snow. It all depends on photoperiod and it’s how much daylight there is each day,” said Gross.

Most of the grouse leks are out in the short-grass prairie away from roads.

“We’ll do everything we can to get out to each lek, complete our surveys to the best that we can. We have protocols that we can adapt to, to change with the weather and with the conditions, things like that, so we can get our best sample size,” said Gross.

The data biologists collect during grouse surveys is vital for managing our state’s sharp-tailed grouse.

“This is our population data for this. This is how we track how the population is doing, so it’s very crucial,” said Gross.

Biologists expect to extend the counts to May 15 this year due to all the snow.

