Snow makes sharp-tailed grouse population surveys difficult

By Mike Anderson
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. - This is the time of year upland game biologists conduct population estimates for sharp-tailed grouse.

Upland game biologists typically start listening runs for sharp-tailed grouse March 15 through April 1. It must be a calm morning where you can hear the clicking and cooing of grouse dancing on their leks. Once the dancing grounds are located the work begins.

“And the whole month of April we will do counts. And we want to go to each lek that’s in our blocks three times. We’re counting males. The males that are at a lek, we call it attendance. And we’ve done these for 30, 40, 50 years and looking at trend data. It’s not a complete count, but we’re comparing how many males are on a lek from year to year,” said RJ Gross, North Dakota Game and Fish upland game biologist.

Like the spring of 1997, an abundance of snow on the landscape will make it difficult, if not impossible, for biologists to complete the surveys.

“Peak female attendance, really when everything starts going, is right in the middle of April. And it doesn’t matter if there’s two or three feet of snow. It all depends on photoperiod and it’s how much daylight there is each day,” said Gross.

Most of the grouse leks are out in the short-grass prairie away from roads.

“We’ll do everything we can to get out to each lek, complete our surveys to the best that we can. We have protocols that we can adapt to, to change with the weather and with the conditions, things like that, so we can get our best sample size,” said Gross.

The data biologists collect during grouse surveys is vital for managing our state’s sharp-tailed grouse.

“This is our population data for this. This is how we track how the population is doing, so it’s very crucial,” said Gross.

Biologists expect to extend the counts to May 15 this year due to all the snow.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawmakers in North Dakota voted to boost their meal reimbursements after voting against...
ND Lawmakers: ‘nay’ to free school lunches for students, ‘yea’ to more in meal reimbursements for legislators
Suspicious package
UPDATE: Suspicious package at Kirkwood Mall
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
Missing Mandan 12-year-old
Mandan Police looking for missing 12-year-old female
Road closed
Interstates open, trucks back on the road

Latest News

umary wins
First News at Six Sportscast 4/8/23
easter warm
First News at Six Weather 4/8/23
easter egg hunt
Second annual First Responder Easter Egg Hunt takes place in Bismarck
disney or bust
A special wish is granted for a local Lincoln boy and his family