Second annual First Responder Easter Egg Hunt takes place in Bismarck

By Justin Gick
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Easter celebrations are taking place all over our viewing area this weekend, especially egg hunts. But not all have a mission like this one.

In Bismarck, the second annual first responders hosted egg hunt took place on Saturday at the University of Mary. Kids had the opportunity before and after the event to meet first responders and check out their emergency vehicles. Inside the field house, over 30,000 eggs were placed and filled with candy for the kids to put in their baskets.

“It’s important for us to be able to show the community we are just like them. That we have families, we are just basically the same as they are. It’s just good to give back. The North Dakota community has always been so gracious to us and supporting us. It’s a way for us to say thank you,” said Lt. Adrian Martinez, northwest regional commander with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Over 100 people showed up for the event and the North Dakota first responders are hoping to see everyone again next year.

