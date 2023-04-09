Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary police investigation concluded that the boy’s father, later identified as Darel A. Galorenzo, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, likely dropped him into the waterway as he was fled the crash scene on foot.

Galorenzo was found nearby, taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence. He was later charged also with manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and negligent operating of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawmakers in North Dakota voted to boost their meal reimbursements after voting against...
ND Lawmakers: ‘nay’ to free school lunches for students, ‘yea’ to more in meal reimbursements for legislators
Suspicious package
UPDATE: Suspicious package at Kirkwood Mall
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
Missing Mandan 12-year-old
Mandan Police looking for missing 12-year-old female
Road closed
Interstates open, trucks back on the road

Latest News

Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate
Parker Peterson
A special wish is granted for a local Lincoln boy and his family
Fire breaks out at oil site near New Town