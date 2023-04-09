‘Our heart just breaks for these cats’: Cats recovering after hoarding situation in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Numerous cats were taken to the Cats Cradle Shelter after a hoarder situation in S. Fargo. One of those cats, Edwin, had to have his left eye removed after it had ruptured.

“Our heart just breaks for these cats,” said Charly Stansbery, a veterinarian at the shelter. “They’re so stressed and they’re so scared and now they’re put into a situation with different medical problems and things like that.”

One of the other 24 cats that were brought to the shelter is pregnant and was checked for a hernia. She was cleared to move forward with the pregnancy. Issues like this one are associated to the living conditions these cats faced with the hoarders. An issue that is all too common according to the shelter.

“Well, when you hear about this, your heart sinks because we’ve seen it before.” said Gail Ventzke, co-founder of Cats Cradle Shelter.

Not only is the environment dangerous for the cats, but it is also an issue for the people as well. The ammonia that comes from the cat urine when left out for so long can impact respiratory systems. The shelter said the couple that was evicted had taken some cats with them and are concerned this situation could happen again.

“They are at a risk of starting to repopulate all over again. We may be in this exact same situation a year from now,” said Ventzke.

“If they are watching this please contact Cat’s Cradle Shelter. We would pay for your spade and neutered, we’ll test them, we’ll vaccinate them, we’ll microchip them for you. We’ll do full services for you for the cats that they took.”

A fundraiser has been set up by CATS Cradle Shelter, for more information, click here.

