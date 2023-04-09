Girl Scout sells cookies in all 50 states

Izzy Silberman
Izzy Silberman(Courtesy: Stacy Silberman)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SANTA ANA, CALIF. (KFYR) - A girl scout in California set a big goal for herself this cookie season.

Izzy Silberman wanted to sell a box of cookies in each of the 50 states. The 13-year-old was able to accomplish her goal, but says it was tougher than she expected.

North Dakota was the final state on her list.

“North Dakota was the one that was really challenging,” she said.

“Have you ever been to North Dakota,” asked reporter Jody Kerzman.

“No,” admitted Izzy.

Izzy did say she’d like to visit our state one day.

In all, she sold more than 2,200 boxes of cookies. She is delivering about a thousand of those boxes to customers in her neighborhood, which is about 15 minutes from Disneyland.

Izzy is still trying to sell more cookies to donate to a military base near San Diego. If you’d like to buy a box to be donated, you can email her at ssilberman@sbcglobal.net or Venmo $6 per box to her leader, Jill Pollack Silberman (@GSTroop4641).

