Dakota Zoo welcomes two new additions to their collection

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakota Zoo added two new animals to their discovery center in the last few weeks.

The first animal is a Southern Three-banded Armadillo named Churro and the second is Linnaeus’s Two-toed Sloth named Flash. Both of the animals had to go through a quarantine process before they could be displayed for visitors to see. The zoo thought these two species were important to add because they wanted to inspire people to learn about different animals, not just ones they are used to seeing in North Dakota. The two new additions are from South America.

“These new additions are going to help expand. I have heard sloths are a recent popular animal. Now that we have one, hopefully not only will people enjoy coming to the zoo more, but also will expound a little bit as far as just how many species we have around the world,” said Jalene Keliiliki, exotic zookeeper at the Dakota Zoo.

You can visit Flash and Churro Friday thru Sunday from 1–5 p.m. The Dakota Zoo will also begin summer hours on Friday, April 28.

