Churches in North Dakota celebrate Easter Sunday

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Many churches celebrated Easter Sunday morning with special services.

The Catholic Church of St. Joseph in Mandan celebrated two masses on Easter Sunday. Both masses were completely full and some people even stood outside. Everyone attending the masses focused on their faith and what the true meaning of Easter is all about.

Prior to celebrating on Easter Sunday, the Catholic Church observes Holy Week, which is a time of special devotion to the Passion of Jesus Christ. It begins on Palm Sunday and continues all the way up until Easter.

Father Josh Waltz who leads the Church of St. Joseph hopes people took this message as they left to celebrate with their families.

“Jesus is risen man. He’s alive right now as he was 2,000 years ago. You can encounter him, I mean that’s what changed my entire life. I was definitely not always a priest and Jesus broke into my life and that changed everything,” said Father Josh Waltz, Pastor, St. Joseph Catholic Church.

It is estimated by the Sun Sentinel that millions of people attend Easter Sunday church services in the United States each year.

