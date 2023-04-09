6-year-old killed while riding bike in Watford City

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 6-year-old Watford City boy was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bicycle Saturday at around 6:50 p.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred in a parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Main Street. A pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old Watford City man came around a section of garages in the lot and struck the 6-year-old on his bicycle.

Charges are pending for the driver, who was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

