Wahpeton woman admits to burning house down

Wahpeton woman arrested for Arson
Wahpeton woman arrested for Arson(NONE)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEARNS COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - On April 6, 2023, The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a report of a building on fire.

Around 2:11p.m. crews arrived on scene located at 43985 248th Avenue in Krain Township to find the home completely engulfed in flames. Deputies got in contact with a female identified as 40 year old Jamie Morin of Wahpeton, N.D. Morin admitted to officers she started the fire and was taken into custody for questioning and arrested for 1st Degree Arson.

The home was owned by 52 year old, Brian Blommel, of Freeport, and was considered a complete loss.

The incident is being investigated by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawmakers in North Dakota voted to boost their meal reimbursements after voting against...
ND Lawmakers: ‘nay’ to free school lunches for students, ‘yea’ to more in meal reimbursements for legislators
Suspicious package
UPDATE: Suspicious package at Kirkwood Mall
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
Missing Mandan 12-year-old
Mandan Police looking for missing 12-year-old female
Road closed
Interstates open, trucks back on the road

Latest News

Jackson Lofgren
Burgum appoints attorney Jackson Lofgren of Bismarck to South Central Judicial District judgeship
First Responder Easter Egg Hunt
Second annual First Responder Easter Egg Hunt takes place in Bismarck
Edwin the cat is recovering after being rescued from a hoarder situation.
‘Our heart just breaks for these cats’: Cats recovering after hoarding situation in Fargo
Parker Peterson
A special wish is granted for a local Lincoln boy and his family
Fire breaks out at oil site near New Town